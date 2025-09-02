Hyderabad Gears Up for Two-Level Flyover to Ease Mehdipatnam–Tolichowki Congestion

Hyderabad: The long-pending traffic woes at Reti Bowli–Nanal Nagar Junction are set to be addressed, with the government sanctioning ₹398 crores for the construction of a multi-level flyover. The project is moving forward following the successful representation of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

According to official information, a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been invited under National Competitive Bidding. The last date for submission of bids is September 22, 2025, and the project award is scheduled for September 24, 2025.

The issue of traffic congestion at the junction was also raised in the Telangana Legislative Assembly by AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, drawing government attention and support.

The proposed flyover is designed with two levels to ensure smoother traffic movement:

First Level: Mehdipatnam ↔ Tolichowki

Mehdipatnam ↔ Tolichowki Second Level: Langar Houz ↔ Mehdipatnam

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the busy corridor and improve commuting convenience for thousands of daily road users. AIMIM leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Hyderabad’s infrastructure and providing sustainable solutions for public welfare.