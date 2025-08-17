Hyderabad

Hyderabad Lashed by Heavy Rains: Traffic Chaos, Power Cuts Grip City

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 August 2025 - 22:06
Hyderabad: Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Hyderabad city on Sunday evening. Due to the downpour, roads were flooded in many areas, causing major traffic disruptions.

Despite the weekly holiday, severe traffic jams were witnessed at several places and vehicles moved at a crawl. Motorcyclists faced significant difficulties due to the rain and waterlogging.

Rainwater accumulated in Film Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta and other areas. In this situation, GHMC and SDRF teams took immediate action and carried out relief and rescue operations.

On the other hand, heavy rains affected power supply in many areas, and street lights on important roads remained switched off. Citizens faced further difficulties due to strong winds that accompanied the rain. This unexpected weather caused great distress to people who were out with their children on the holiday.

