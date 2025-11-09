Hyderabad: Leaders Pay Tribute to Allama Iqbal on His 148th Birth Anniversary at Iqbal Minar

Hyderabad: Prominent political and social leaders gathered at Iqbal Minar, near the Telangana State Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat in Khairatabad, on Sunday to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal — the renowned poet, philosopher, and visionary whose ideas continue to inspire generations across the world.

The event, organised by Tahreek Muslim Shabban, was presided over by its president Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, who described Allama Iqbal as an “architect of ideological empowerment” and a “champion of human dignity and self-respect.”

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

MPJ President Mohammed Abdul Azeez and former MP Syed Aziz Pasha were among the dignitaries who paid floral tributes at the memorial, recalling Iqbal’s immense contributions to literature, philosophy, and social awakening.

Addressing the gathering, Mallik highlighted the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s poetry, particularly for the youth, noting that his verses inspire pride, unity, and a sense of cultural identity. He described “Sare Jahan Se Achha” as a timeless anthem of patriotism and resilience, while also reflecting on Iqbal’s masterpieces such as Shikwa and Jawab-e-Shikwa, which continue to resonate with themes of faith, self-realisation, and intellectual awakening.

Also Read: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau nabs 81 fraudsters in multi-state operation

On this occasion, students of Anjuman High School, Musheerabad, recited Iqbal’s famous lines — “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara, Hum Bulbulain Hai Iss Ki, Yeh Gulsitan Hamara” — evoking a deep sense of national pride among attendees.

The Iqbal Minar, a landmark dedicated to the memory of the great poet, was inaugurated on April 21, 1988, by the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of Iqbal’s 50th death anniversary.