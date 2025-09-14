Hyderabad man kills ailing son, throws body in Musi River

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man killed his three-year-old son and dumped his body in the Musi River here.

The incident took place in the Bandlaguda area of Chandrayangutta on Friday night but came to light late Saturday after the father confessed to the crime when grilled by police.

Police, with the help of HYDRAA and Disaster Response Force (DRF), were searching for the body in the Musi River on Sunday.

According to police, Mohammed Akbar (35), a vegetable seller, confessed to killing his younger son, Mohammed Anas and throwing the body into the river from Nayapul bridge.

The child was reportedly ill, and there used to be frequent fights over this between Akbar and his wife, Sana Begum.

On Friday night, when Sana Begum, who works as a caretaker at a hospital, left for her duty, Akbar strangled Anas to death by using a pillow. He then wrapped the body in a bag, carried it on the bike and dumped it into the river from Naipaul.

Akbar later lodged a complaint with the police that his son had gone missing. He told police that his relatives, who had taken Anas to their home, called him saying they dropped him near the house, but he was not seen.

Police grew suspicious after they checked Akbar’s mobile phone, as he had not received any calls. They also scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras near his house and saw him leaving the house early in the morning with a bag. When grilled by the police, Akbar confessed to the crime.

Police registered a case and arrested Akbar. Though police started searching the child’s body in the Musi River on Saturday evening, it was not found. The search resumed on Sunday morning.

The HYDRAA and DRF personnel were continuing their efforts. Officials believe that the body might have washed away, as there is a good flow of water following the release of flood water from the twin reservoirs.