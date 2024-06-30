Hyderabad News: Heavy Rain Lashes out City

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is currently occurring in Hyderabad. The Meteorological Centre has forecasted that heavy rain is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

A daily weather report states that strong or sustained surface winds, with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph, are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state over the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in a few places or at isolated places across Telangana over the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over the state.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded in a few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem and isolated places in the Adilabad and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Rain has been occurring at most places across the state during the same period, according to the report.