Hyderabad News | Traffic Diversions Announced for ‘Bibi ka Alam’ Procession on Wednesday, here are the Details

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic diversions on Wednesday from 12 PM to 10 PM in view of the ‘Bibi ka Alam’ procession in the old city.

Key traffic diversions are as follows:

Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction:

Traffic towards BiBi-ka-Alawa will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala.

Traffic towards Shaik Faiz Kaman will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel.

Ethebar Chowk:

Traffic will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli.

When the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Purani Haveli will be diverted towards Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary.

Moghalpura and Volta Hotel:

Traffic will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads.

From Mitti-ka-Sher and Madina, traffic will be diverted at Gulzar House.

Kotla Alija:

Traffic from Moghalpura Water Tank will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar.

From Shakkerkote, traffic will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction.

Nayapul:

Traffic will be diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.

When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Noor Khan Bazar, Salarjung Museum, and Shivaji Bridge will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapul, Shivaji Bridge, and Noor Khan Bazar.

Alawa Sartauq:

Traffic from Chaderghat Rotary will be diverted towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat Bridge.

Traffic from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will be diverted towards Afzalgunj and Gowliguda at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, traffic will be diverted at Nayapul towards Madina.

APSRTC/TGSRTC Buses:

District buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Buses will not be allowed on Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road until the procession reaches its destination.

Secunderabad:

Traffic from Tank Bund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children’s Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House, and RP Road.

Traffic from RP Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House via Kavadiguda X roads.

Mahatma Gandhi Road between Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be one-way towards Ranigunj side.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.