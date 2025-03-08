Hyderabad: GHMC Offers 90% Interest Waiver on Property Tax – Pay Before Deadline to Save Big

Hyderabad, March 8, 2025 – The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a one-time settlement scheme offering a 90% waiver on pending interest for property tax arrears. Residents who clear their principal dues by March 31, 2025, will only pay 10% of the accumulated interest, providing massive financial relief.

GHMC One-Time Scheme: 90% Interest Waiver for Timely Tax Payments

Key Details of GHMC’s One-Time Scheme

Who Benefits? Property owners within GHMC limits with unpaid taxes.

Property owners within GHMC limits with unpaid taxes. Deadline: March 31, 2025.

March 31, 2025. Savings: Pay principal + 10% interest (90% waiver).

Pay principal + 10% interest (90% waiver). Adjustments: Taxpayers who paid interest earlier this year will get 90% adjusted against future bills.

Why This Matters

Over 6.8 lakh properties in Hyderabad owe ₹10,000 crore in arrears (₹3,000 crore principal + ₹7,000 crore interest).

in Hyderabad owe ₹10,000 crore in arrears (₹3,000 crore principal + ₹7,000 crore interest). 1,800 government properties alone owe ₹5,500 crore.

alone owe ₹5,500 crore. GHMC aims to collect ₹2,000 crore this fiscal; ₹1,550 crore already secured.

How to Avail the Scheme

Calculate Dues: Visit GHMC Portal or visit your local circle office. Pay Online/Offline: Use GHMC’s payment gateway or designated banks. Keep Receipts: Ensure proof of payment for future references.

Bold Tip: Payments made after March 31 will incur full interest and penalties.

Special Support: Property Tax Parishkaram

GHMC is hosting weekly grievance sessions every Sunday until March 29 at all circle offices (9:30 AM–1:00 PM). Senior officials will resolve issues like:

Tax recalculations

Online arrears corrections

Legal case settlements

Self-assessment errors

Why Pay Now?

Save Money: Reduce interest burden by 90%. Avoid Legal Issues: Non-payment may lead to penalties or property liens. Boost Civic Services: Taxes fund roads, sanitation, and infrastructure.

Did You Know? Last year’s similar scheme saw 1 lakh taxpayers clear dues.

Deadline Alert!

With only 23 days left, GHMC urges residents to act swiftly. Late payments after March 31 will revert to standard rules with no exceptions.

Final Takeaway

GHMC’s scheme is a golden chance for Hyderabad property owners to save big. Pay now, reduce debt, and contribute to the city’s development. For updates, visit GHMC’s official website or call their helpline at 040-2111 1111.

