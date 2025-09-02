Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Bust Online Betting Racket; Eight Arrested, 235 IDs Traced, Masterminds Absconding

The police seized 18 mobile phones, three bank passbooks, 13 ATM cards, and online transactions worth ₹29.81 lakh.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 16:56
Hyderabad Police Bust Online Betting Racket; Eight Arrested, 235 IDs Traced, Masterminds Absconding
Hyderabad Police Bust Online Betting Racket; Eight Arrested, 235 IDs Traced, Masterminds Absconding

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal online gambling, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in coordination with SR Nagar Police, busted an online betting racket and apprehended eight persons on Monday. The police seized 18 mobile phones, three bank passbooks, 13 ATM cards, and online transactions worth ₹29.81 lakh.

The accused have been identified as G. Vinay Kumar (23), N. Sai Vardhan Goud (22), D. Rahul (23), D. Jeshwanth Teja (22), Joda Venu Gopal (31), Kola Ram (23), Velpula Akash, and D. Pranay (22). Two key masterminds of the operation — Rajesh and Aslam of Karimnagar — are currently absconding.

According to police, Rajesh and Aslam migrated to Hyderabad and formed a betting syndicate, operating through online apps such as Khelostar, Khelo24, Kehlo Exchange, Khelo Sports, and Win Match. They provided punters with user IDs, passwords, and mobile phones on a commission basis. To facilitate the operations, they collected bank accounts from unsuspecting individuals, ensuring winnings could be routed through those accounts.

Investigations revealed that the gang had created at least 235 betting IDs, with members hailing mostly from Jagitial and Peddapalli districts. The gang was earning easy money illegally by indulging in online betting under different identities.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused near Nagarjuna School, SR Nagar. The seized material and arrested individuals have been handed over to SR Nagar Police, who registered a case under Cr. No. 681/2025, Sections 3 & 4 of the TS Gaming Act.

The operation was led by S. Raghavendra, Inspector of Police, South Zone, along with Sub-Inspectors Mohd Samiuz Zama, M. Mahesh, N. Naveen, and the South Zone Task Force team, in coordination with SR Nagar Police.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 16:56
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button