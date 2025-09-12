Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Traffic, More Showers Expected in Next 3 Days

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Hyderabad witnessed steady moderate to heavy showers on Thursday, severely impacting traffic and leaving several localities submerged in water. Civic and police authorities have appealed to citizens to plan additional travel time and choose alternate roads to avoid gridlock.

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Traffic Situation

Commuters faced delays after a tree collapsed on Masab Tank Road, while water stagnation slowed down movement near the IKEA underpass. Police teams were stationed at busy points to regulate the flow of vehicles and ease congestion.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that rainfall is likely to persist for the next five days in Hyderabad and different districts of Telangana. A yellow warning has been issued for September 11 and 12, cautioning about intense showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Independent weather analyst T. Balaji noted that localities such as LB Nagar, Nacharam, Nagole, Mallapur, Kapra, Moulali, ECIL, Nagaram, Vanasthalipuram, and Hayathnagar could receive up to 100 mm of rain.

According to IMD scientist K. S. Sridhar, the present spell is the result of abundant moisture interacting with monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal. He stated that rainfall is expected to continue for two to three more days, especially over eastern and northern parts of the city.

Situation in Telangana Districts

The current system is affecting other parts of Telangana as well. As per IMD reports:

Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon, Rangareddy, and Siddipet may experience thunderstorms.

Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Sircilla, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, and Khammam are likely to see scattered rain showers.

Government Alert and Response

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to stay vigilant as heavy rains continue. He emphasized shifting people residing in weak and old structures to safer places to prevent untoward incidents.

Departments including GHMC, Disaster Response teams, Fire Services, Traffic Police, and the Irrigation wing have been ordered to work jointly for relief and rescue operations. Irrigation engineers have also been told to watch over rivers, lakes, and culverts, and take preventive actions when needed.

Forecast Ahead

September 12–13: Heavy to moderate showers with isolated storms.

Heavy to moderate showers with isolated storms. September 14–15: Widespread rainfall, heavy at certain spots.

Widespread rainfall, heavy at certain spots. September 16: Intensity expected to reduce with occasional light to moderate spells.

Citizen Advisory

Officials have advised residents to rely on official weather bulletins, avoid flood-prone stretches, and remain cautious during intense rainfall to ensure safety.