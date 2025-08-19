Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rains: Pond Overflow in Mallampet Brings Traffic to a Halt

Locals say that this problem recurs every rainy season due to illegal encroachments and inactive drains. With no effective arrangements for rainwater drainage, water from the ponds begins flowing onto the roads.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 August 2025 - 16:58
Hyderabad/Qutubullapur: Due to the filling of Chennam pond and dumping of soil around it in the Mallampet area of Qutubullapur constituency, water has started overflowing from its banks, causing severe problems for motorists on the main road leading out of Mallampet towards Bachupalli.

Locals say that this problem recurs every rainy season due to illegal encroachments and inactive drains. With no effective arrangements for rainwater drainage, water from the ponds begins flowing onto the roads.

Residents alleged that despite several complaints, the Dundigal Commissioner has not paid attention to the drainage system so far. People say that if the HMDA authorities had removed the encroachments in time and ensured a proper flow of water, the current situation would not have arisen.

The residents of Mallampet have demanded that the concerned authorities immediately repair the drainage system and remove illegal encroachments so that roads and residential areas are not affected every time it rains.

