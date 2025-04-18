Hyderabad Rains Uproot 21 Trees Across City, HYDRAA DRF Teams Spring into Action

Unexpected weather changes brought thunderstorms and gusty winds to Hyderabad, causing chaos across the city on Friday. Several areas witnessed sudden rainfall, disrupting normal life in many localities.

21 Trees Uprooted Across Various Localities

At least 21 trees were reported to have fallen across different parts of Hyderabad due to strong winds. The affected areas include Saroornagar Police Station, Vijayanagar Colony, Kukatpally, Darussalam, High Court, BN Reddy Nagar, Falaknuma, Sultan Bazaar, Kachiguda, Sindhi Colony, and Methodist Colony.

HYDRAA DRF Teams Respond Swiftly to Restore Normalcy

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of HYDRAA promptly responded to weather warnings from the Meteorological Department. They were deployed to clear stagnant water and remove fallen trees to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent further hazards.

Priority Given to Clearing Roads and Traffic Restoration

Special attention was given to removing trees that fell on main roads and traffic intersections. The DRF personnel ensured that tree clearance operations were prioritized in high-traffic areas to prevent major disruptions.

Police and Civic Teams Work in Coordination

At the Saroornagar Police Station, a tree had collapsed, prompting immediate response from staff and DRF teams. Across the city, joint efforts from the GHMC and DRF are underway to restore normalcy.

Preparedness Amidst IMD Alerts

With more rainfall and gusty winds predicted, DRF teams have been deployed at identified water stagnation points. The city’s emergency response mechanism has been kept on high alert to manage any untoward incidents due to the unstable weather.