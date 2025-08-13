Hyderabad Rains Wreak Havoc: IT Staff Told to Work from Home

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad experienced steady rain today, disrupting traffic and slowing down vehicular movement across the city.

Areas including Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampalli, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Secunderabad, Alwal, Kompally, Jeedimetla, and Balanagar, among others, reported moderate to heavy showers since morning. Waterlogging in low-lying areas further compounded commuters’ woes.

Given the weather conditions, the state government ordered schools within GHMC limits to function for only half a day today and tomorrow, with students sent home by afternoon.

Special Chief Secretary (IT) Sanjay Kumar also instructed IT companies to allow employees to work from home today to avoid travel disruptions. The measure was taken anticipating flooding on key roads and severe traffic congestion due to the downpour.