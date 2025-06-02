Hyderabad Real Estate: Home Sales Drop 12%, But ₹1 Cr+ Homes Hit Record Surge

Hyderabad’s residential property market experienced a notable slowdown in April 2025, with residential property registrations declining by 12 percent year-on-year (YoY). According to the monthly Knight Frank India report released on Monday, the value of registered properties also dipped by 4 percent compared to April 2024.

Despite the decline, the cumulative value of homes registered during the month stayed strong, remaining above Rs 4,000 crore.

Premium Home Segment Shows Growth and Stability

The report highlighted that while overall registrations fell, the demand for premium homes priced above Rs one crore continued to demonstrate resilience. Registrations in this segment grew by 2 percent YoY, accounting for 20 percent of total residential property registrations in April 2025, up from 17 percent the previous year.

Premium home sales were particularly strong in districts such as Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy, indicating a growing preference for high-end properties in these areas.

Rs One Crore Category Contributes Over Half of Total Property Value

Although homes priced above Rs one crore accounted for only 20 percent of the total volume of registrations, they contributed a significant 51 percent to the total value of property registrations in April 2025. The cumulative value in this category rose by 14 percent YoY compared to April 2024, underscoring the segment’s importance to the Hyderabad real estate market.

Property Size Trends and District-Wise Registration Shares

In terms of property size, the majority of registrations—67 percent—were for homes between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet. Larger units exceeding 2,000 square feet also saw growth, increasing to 18 percent of total registrations from 15 percent in April 2024.

District-wise, Rangareddy district led with a commanding 48 percent share of total registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 36 percent. The Hyderabad district accounted for the remaining 15 percent.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, remarked that despite the marginal decline in monthly sales volume, the continued demand for premium homes indicates the underlying strength of the Hyderabad residential property market.

Hyderabad Property Registrations and Values: Recent Trends

Month Registrations 2024 Registrations 2025 Value in Crore 2024 Value in Crore 2025 January 5,444 5,464 3,293 3,463 February 7,135 5,988 4,362 3,925 March 6,870 6,327 4,275 4,471 April 6,696 5,886 4,310 4,148

Despite a softer market in April 2025, Hyderabad’s residential property sector shows promising signs of premium segment stability, reflecting evolving buyer preferences and a focus on larger, high-value homes.