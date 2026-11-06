Hyderabad

Hyderabad Records 2.2 Lakh Water Tanker Bookings in October Amid Rising Demand

Hyderabad witnessed a sharp increase in demand for water tankers in October, with around 2.2 lakh tankers booked during the month, highlighting growing concerns over the city's drinking water supply.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 12:24
Hyderabad Records 2.2 Lakh Water Tanker Bookings in October Amid Rising Demand
Hyderabad Records 2.2 Lakh Water Tanker Bookings in October Amid Rising Demand

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a sharp increase in demand for water tankers in October, with around 2.2 lakh tankers booked during the month, highlighting growing concerns over the city’s drinking water supply.

According to available figures, nearly 7,000 water tankers are being booked every day across the city. In comparison, only around 87,000 tankers were booked during October last year, indicating a substantial rise in dependence on tanker supplies.

The sharp increase has triggered concerns over the availability of drinking water and the city’s water management system. Residents are increasingly relying on private and government water tankers to meet their daily requirements.

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Criticism has also emerged against the Congress government, with allegations that the present situation could have been avoided if water had not been released downstream when it was available in reservoirs.

Critics argue that the decision to release water downstream has contributed to the current shortage and increased the burden on Hyderabad residents.

The significant rise in tanker bookings has once again brought the city’s drinking water supply, reservoir management and long-term water security into focus.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 12:24
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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