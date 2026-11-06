Hyderabad Records 2.2 Lakh Water Tanker Bookings in October Amid Rising Demand

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a sharp increase in demand for water tankers in October, with around 2.2 lakh tankers booked during the month, highlighting growing concerns over the city’s drinking water supply.

According to available figures, nearly 7,000 water tankers are being booked every day across the city. In comparison, only around 87,000 tankers were booked during October last year, indicating a substantial rise in dependence on tanker supplies.

The sharp increase has triggered concerns over the availability of drinking water and the city’s water management system. Residents are increasingly relying on private and government water tankers to meet their daily requirements.

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Criticism has also emerged against the Congress government, with allegations that the present situation could have been avoided if water had not been released downstream when it was available in reservoirs.

Critics argue that the decision to release water downstream has contributed to the current shortage and increased the burden on Hyderabad residents.

The significant rise in tanker bookings has once again brought the city’s drinking water supply, reservoir management and long-term water security into focus.