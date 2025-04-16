Hyderabad RTA Earns ₹52.6 Lakh in VIP Number Plate Auction

Hyderabad: The Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Manikonda witnessed a surge in interest for VIP and fancy number plates, generating an impressive ₹52.6 lakh in a single-day auction held on Tuesday. The craze for standout registration numbers continues to be a major status symbol among both individuals and corporate buyers in the city.

‘TG 07 R 9999’ Sells for ₹12.49 Lakh

Among the top draws, the number plate “TG 07 R 9999” emerged as the most expensive, selling for a record-breaking ₹12,49,999. This prized plate was secured by Congruent Developers, a real estate firm.

Other High Bids for Fancy Numbers

It wasn’t a one-bid show, as several other high-value registrations found takers:

TG 07 AA 0009 was picked up by Rudra Infrastructures Pvt Ltd for ₹8.5 lakh .

was picked up by for . TG 07 AA 0001 went to Fuji Software Solutions, who paid ₹4.77 lakh for the coveted number.

VIP Numbers Still in High Demand

RTA officials said the trend of personalized and “lucky” number plates continues to thrive among Hyderabad’s car buyers. Corporate entities and individuals alike are willing to spend lakhs to secure these registration numbers that are often associated with prestige, superstition, or brand identity.

With the consistent interest, the transport department anticipates strong participation in future auctions, making fancy number registrations a lucrative revenue stream.