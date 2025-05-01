Hyderabad Set for Vibrant Bonalu Celebrations: Dates Announced for 2025 Festivities

The much-awaited Bonalu festival, a cornerstone of Telangana’s cultural identity, is all set to make its grand return in Hyderabad this year. The Devaswom department has officially released the schedule for the festival, which will begin in June and continue through July, with celebrations spread across multiple locations in the city.

Golconda Bonalu to Kick Off Celebrations on June 26

The first of the Bonalu celebrations will take place at the historic Golconda Fort, starting on June 26, 2025. The bonalu will be offered to Goddess Jagadambika, marking the beginning of the festival in the city. The Golconda Bonalu will run through the month of Ashadha, concluding on July 24. A significant feature of the celebration is the offering of the golden bonam, with devotees making offerings to the goddess every Thursday and Sunday throughout the month.

First Bonam: June 26 (Thursday)

Second Bonam: June 29 (Sunday)

Third Bonam: July 3 (Thursday)

Fourth Bonam: July 6 (Sunday)

Fifth Bonam: July 10 (Thursday)

Sixth Bonam: July 13 (Sunday)

Seventh Bonam: July 17 (Thursday)

Eighth Bonam: July 20 (Sunday)

Ninth Bonam: July 24 (Thursday)

Other Notable Bonalu Events

In addition to the Golconda Bonalu, other important celebrations will also take place. The Bonalu of Mahankali Amman at Ujjain, Secunderabad will occur on July 13, 2025. The Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Amman Bonalu is scheduled for July 20, 2025. The Bonala Jatra in Hyderabad city, marked by the golden bonam at the Jagadambika temple, will commence on the first Thursday or Sunday of the Ashadha month, continuing the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

This year’s Bonalu festivities promise to be a grand affair, bringing together thousands of devotees to celebrate the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Telangana. The Bonalu festival, known for its devotion, vibrant processions, and colorful rituals, continues to be a significant part of Hyderabad’s annual celebrations.