Hyderabad Street Food Safety Alert: Popular Snacks Pose Hidden Health Risks

Hyderabad: Following a tragic incident in Hyderabad, where a woman lost her life and over 50 others were hospitalized after consuming momos at a roadside stall, health officials are warning the public about the potential dangers of consuming popular street foods from vendors with poor hygiene practices. Momos, along with other favorites like shawarma, pani puri, samosas, and pakoras, may pose significant health risks when food safety measures are ignored.

1. Momos: Potential Bacterial Contamination

Momos, a popular steamed dumpling, can become hazardous if prepared or stored in unsanitary conditions. Common bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella can quickly develop, causing gastroenteritis, vomiting, and diarrhea. Experts warn that accompanying sauces, like mayonnaise or chutney, can spoil rapidly if not refrigerated, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.

2. Shawarma: Storage and Temperature Concerns

The Middle Eastern dish shawarma, a hit among Hyderabad’s younger generation, is also susceptible to contamination if mishandled. Shawarma’s meat is cooked on a vertical spit and sliced to serve, but if left unrefrigerated for extended periods, the meat can harbor bacteria, including Salmonella and E. coli. Improper storage conditions can lead to dangerous infections and stomach ailments.

3. Pani Puri: Water Contamination Risks

Pani puri, a street food staple, is especially prone to contamination from unpurified or improperly stored water, which is used to fill the puris. Poor water quality can expose consumers to harmful pathogens, resulting in gastrointestinal issues like food poisoning, dehydration, and diarrhea.

4. Samosas and Pakoras: The Dangers of Reusing Oil

Deep-fried snacks like samosas and pakoras are immensely popular in Hyderabad, but they also carry hidden risks. Vendors often reuse cooking oil multiple times, which can lead to the formation of harmful compounds associated with long-term health risks, including cardiovascular disease and, potentially, cancer.

Health Authorities Sound the Alarm

In light of these concerns, health officials in Hyderabad are calling for stricter regulation and monitoring of street food vendors to ensure they adhere to hygiene and food safety practices. Consumers are advised to remain cautious and opt for vendors known to prioritize cleanliness and food safety.