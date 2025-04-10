Hyderabad to Get New Multi-Level Flyover Connecting Gachibowli ORR to Kondapur

Hyderabad: In a major step towards easing traffic congestion in the city’s bustling IT corridor, a new multi-level flyover connecting Gachibowli Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Kondapur is nearing completion. Constructed at a cost of ₹200 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the flyover is expected to be inaugurated next month by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Construction Nears Completion

The 1.2-km flyover, with a width of 24 metres, is currently in its final stages of construction, with nearly 90% of the work completed. GHMC officials are working around the clock to ensure its timely completion. Once operational, the flyover is expected to significantly ease the notorious traffic bottlenecks at the Gachibowli junction.

This project, a part of the Shilpa Layout Phase II works under the SRDP, is designed to streamline traffic flow for commuters traveling from ORR towards Kondapur and Hafizpet—routes that often experience long traffic delays.

First-of-its-Kind Multi-Level Structure

What sets this flyover apart is its unique multi-level design. It is being constructed above two existing flyovers—making it a three-tier structure. At the base is the Gachibowli junction flyover, followed by the Shilpa Layout Phase I flyover, and now the newly constructed Phase II flyover at the top. Built using modern engineering techniques, the flyover is designed to handle heavy vehicle movement efficiently.

Fast-Tracked by the New Government

Although the project was initiated nearly three years ago by the previous government, construction had seen little progress. However, after the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came to power, the work on the flyover was fast-tracked. Over the past year, significant progress has been made, bringing the project close to completion.

With the new flyover set to open soon, residents and IT professionals commuting through the Gachibowli-Kondapur route can expect a smoother, faster travel experience.