Hyderabad to Host Deutsche Börse’s New GCC; CM Revanth Reddy Invites More German Investments

The most sought-after technology development and innovation centre in the country - Hyderabad- is set to adorn another big facility of GCC (Global Capability Center) soon.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 November 2025 - 20:20
Hyderabad: The most sought-after technology development and innovation centre in the country – Hyderabad- is set to adorn another big facility of GCC (Global Capability Center) soon.

German company Deutsche Börse will launch its GCC in Hyderabad. This was informed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy by the company delegation during a meeting on Monday.

A delegation led by German Consul General Michael Hasper met Revanth Reddy. The German team briefed the Chief Minister about the GCC, which is being established as part of the Borse company’s expansion. The new facility will provide at least 1,000 job opportunities in the IT sector in the GCC in the next 2 years.

Thanking the German company for choosing Hyderabad to set up the GCC, Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and the state government is ready to extend full support to the global investors.

The Chief Minister urged the German companies to invest in the IT, Pharma, and Automobile sectors. He reaffirmed that Telangana is ready to strengthen ties with Germany for more investments.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to the German team to extend cooperation to promote Hyderabad as an innovation hub.

The German Consul General was requested to appoint German teachers in Hyderabad and to help teach the German language to the Telangana students. The Chief Minister appealed to the Consul General to provide vocational education and skills development training through the TOMCOM.

Amita Desai, Deutsche Börse CIO/COO, Dr. Christoph Bohm, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and others were also present.

