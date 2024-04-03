Hyderabad Traffic Police Crack Down on Nuisance of Modified Silencers

Responding to mounting complaints regarding the disturbance caused by motorists utilizing aftermarket or modified silencers, the Hyderabad traffic police have initiated a city-wide crackdown.

Over the past few weeks, approximately 1,900 cases have been registered in the central and north areas of Hyderabad alone. In a strong statement aimed at curbing the violation, traffic authorities have taken decisive action by demolishing nearly 1,000 seized silencers.

The usage of aftermarket silencers has become a significant concern for city residents, as the deafening noise emitted from these modified devices poses a severe nuisance, particularly during nighttime. Complaints have poured in from various quarters, highlighting the disturbance faced by children, senior citizens, and patients due to the incessant racket.

Niyaz Ahmed, a lecturer residing in Rajendranagar, expressed his distress over the disturbing noise generated by modified silencers, especially when traffic police presence is minimal. He urged the authorities to take stringent measures to address the issue.

Similarly, Farzana Begum, a school teacher from Falaknuma, lamented the disruption caused by motorcycles fitted with modified silencers near her residence, affecting her children’s sleep and well-being.

Abdul Sattar, a businessman residing in Kalapather, echoed the sentiments of many, highlighting the disturbance caused by youngsters modifying their bikes, particularly Royal Enfield, Classic, or Yamaha models.

DCP (Traffic) II, N Ashok Kumar, assured the public of ongoing enforcement efforts against motorcycles equipped with modified silencers. He encouraged citizens to report violations to local traffic inspectors or law enforcement authorities.

According to World Health Organization standards, noise levels exceeding 65 decibels (dB) constitute noise pollution, whereas the Motor Vehicles Act permits two-wheelers to emit a maximum sound of 80 decibels. Fitting pressure horns or modified silencers emitting over 80 dB is strictly prohibited, with violators facing fines up to Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.

Modified silencers not only amplify engine noise but also bypass crucial emission control mechanisms, leading to heightened levels of pollutants being released into the environment. This concerted effort by the traffic police aims to mitigate the adverse effects of modified silencers and restore tranquility to the city’s streets.