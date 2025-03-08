Hyderabad: Truck Overturns on Masab Tank Road, Causes Major Traffic Disruption

Hyderabad: A truck overturned on Masab Tank Road in Hyderabad early on Saturday, leading to significant traffic disruptions.

The truck, which was en route from Masab Tank towards Mehdipatnam, lost control and overturned, causing a slowdown in traffic on one of the city’s busiest roads.

Traffic Disruptions on Masab Tank Road

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and immediately after the truck overturned, traffic in the area came to a standstill. Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam, causing delays for several vehicles trying to navigate the route.

Quick Action by Traffic Police

Traffic police officials quickly responded to the situation. A large crane was brought to the scene to clear the overturned truck and restore normal traffic flow. The efforts of the police ensured that the road was cleared in a timely manner, reducing the overall impact on commuters.

Driver Injured in the Accident

The driver of the truck sustained injuries in the accident and was promptly attended to by emergency services. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, though initial reports suggest that the driver might have lost control of the vehicle while navigating the road.

Impact on Traffic and Recovery Operations

Due to the overturned truck, significant traffic slowdowns were observed on Masab Tank Road. Commuters were advised to take alternate routes while the recovery operation was underway. The crane worked to remove the truck, and the road was cleared after a few hours, restoring normal traffic conditions.