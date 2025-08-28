Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heavy Rain with Thunder Predicted, IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alerts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and surrounding areas during the next two hours. According to reports, heavy rain accompanied by thunder is likely at some places. At the same time, heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Kamareddy districts. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts.

The department further stated that the intensity of rainfall may decrease in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, and Adilabad districts late at night; however, light rain is likely to continue. Similarly, a decrease in rainfall has been predicted in Jagtial and Siddipet districts from tonight.

Meanwhile, rainfall has already subsided in Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Hanumakonda, and Warangal districts, though light drizzle may continue in these areas as well, the Meteorological Department said.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the rains and take precautionary measures in low-lying areas.