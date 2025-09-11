North India

Hyderabad–Jaipur Flight Horror: Three Failed Landing Attempts Leave Passengers Shaken

the pilot attempted to land the plane three times, with the first attempt being extremely dangerous. The jolt during landing was so severe that several passengers were thrown out of their seats.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 15:03
Hyderabad–Jaipur Flight Horror: Three Failed Landing Attempts Leave Passengers Shaken
Hyderabad–Jaipur Flight Horror: Three Failed Landing Attempts Leave Passengers Shaken
Joyalukkas Kukatpally Branch Grand Opening 12th September 2025

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Air India Express flight IX 2870 (PNR N68DYZ), which departed Hyderabad at 6:15 am today and was scheduled to arrive in Jaipur at 8:25 am, faced a terrifying situation during landing. According to reports, the pilot attempted to land the plane three times, with the first attempt being extremely dangerous. The jolt during landing was so severe that several passengers were thrown out of their seats.

On the second attempt, when the plane approached the runway, it suddenly climbed back into the air. The third attempt was also unsafe, and the aircraft finally landed on the runway with a heavy jolt.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi not following security protocol’: CRPF’s letter to Kharge, flags ‘uninformed’ foreign tours

Passengers said the weather was completely clear, yet the crew did not provide any proper explanation. They were only told, “Don’t worry” and “We are trying different methods.” This left passengers panicked and deeply unsettled.

One passenger described it as the most terrifying experience of his life. He added that the lack of transparency from the crew made people fear that a major accident could occur.

The incident once again raises serious questions about aviation safety and airline transparency. Passengers are demanding that authorities investigate the matter and bring the facts to light.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 15:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button