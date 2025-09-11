Hyderabad–Jaipur Flight Horror: Three Failed Landing Attempts Leave Passengers Shaken

Hyderabad: Air India Express flight IX 2870 (PNR N68DYZ), which departed Hyderabad at 6:15 am today and was scheduled to arrive in Jaipur at 8:25 am, faced a terrifying situation during landing. According to reports, the pilot attempted to land the plane three times, with the first attempt being extremely dangerous. The jolt during landing was so severe that several passengers were thrown out of their seats.

On the second attempt, when the plane approached the runway, it suddenly climbed back into the air. The third attempt was also unsafe, and the aircraft finally landed on the runway with a heavy jolt.

Passengers said the weather was completely clear, yet the crew did not provide any proper explanation. They were only told, “Don’t worry” and “We are trying different methods.” This left passengers panicked and deeply unsettled.

One passenger described it as the most terrifying experience of his life. He added that the lack of transparency from the crew made people fear that a major accident could occur.

The incident once again raises serious questions about aviation safety and airline transparency. Passengers are demanding that authorities investigate the matter and bring the facts to light.