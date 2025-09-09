Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Silt Removal at Ameerpet Metro with Robo Technology

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday inspected the silt removal works being carried out near the Ameerpet Metro Station. The inspection comes in the wake of recent heavy rains that inundated the Metro surroundings, prompting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to personally visit the site and instruct officials to take immediate corrective measures.

Following the CM’s directions, all concerned departments carried out a study to identify the causes of waterlogging. It was observed that several underground drainage lines beneath the Metro station had either been completely blocked or partially choked. In response, silt removal works were initiated under the joint supervision of HYDRAA and GHMC.

Officials briefed the Commissioner on the need to use robo technology to clear the hardened silt deposits inside the underground box drains running beneath the main road. The technology allows the removal of silt in a tunnel-like manner, layer by layer, ensuring a complete clearance.

Authorities informed Commissioner Ranganath that once these major drains are opened, a significant portion of the flooding problem would be resolved. They further assured him that the works would be completed within four to five days with the help of robo technology.