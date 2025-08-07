HYDRAA Cracks Down on Vasavi Construction for Blocking Key Drain Near Hitech City; Case Registered

HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Awareness Authority) has initiated strict action against illegal encroachments on drains and stormwater drainage channels in Hyderabad. In this regard, strong displeasure has been expressed against the well-known Vasavi Construction Company, which is accused of carrying out unauthorized construction over a stormwater drain connecting Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu between Bharat Nagar and Kaithalapur.

Following complaints from residents that Vasavi Construction Company was building illegally without leaving the mandatory 17-meter width and 9-meter buffer zone on both sides of the drain, HYDRAA Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath conducted a spot inspection on Wednesday.

During the inspection, it was found that the drain near Hi-Tech City Railway Station, which connects Mullakattu Cheruvu, Kamuni Cheruvu, and Maisamma Cheruvu, had been filled with mud. The Commissioner directed officials to immediately remove the encroachments and register a case against Vasavi Construction Company.

Acting promptly, the HYDRAA team used JCBs and tippers to clear the mud from the drain and transported it back to a plot owned by the company. Meanwhile, officials from the Irrigation Department complained to the Kukatpally Police Station, alleging that Vasavi Construction was encroaching on the drain and conducting illegal construction work. Based on this complaint, the police have registered a case.

Officials also observed that pillars had been erected in the middle of the drain, presumably to support a slab. They were instructed to remove these pillars immediately. It may be recalled that Vasavi Construction had previously been warned to strictly adhere to stormwater drain regulations during the construction of the ‘Vasavi Sarovar’ project.

The administration has made it clear that any obstruction or illegal encroachment on drains in the city will not be tolerated.