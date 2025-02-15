Hygiene Outrage: Kakatiya University Hostel Serves Infected Meals!

Warangal: Students at the Padmakshi Girls Hostel in Kakatiya University were shocked on Friday night when they found bugs in their meals. The bugs were discovered in Aloo Curry and Sambar, raising concerns about food hygiene and quality at the hostel.

Students Express Frustration Over Hostel Management’s Negligence

The students were visibly upset and expressed their frustration, accusing the hostel management of negligence. They claimed that despite informing the hostel director and other authorities, no action was taken to address the issue. The students criticized the staff for their lack of responsibility and the poor standard of food preparation and service.

Incident Follows a Recent Altercation Between Students

This disturbing incident comes just a week after an altercation between senior and junior students in the same hostel, highlighting ongoing management issues. The students are demanding immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future and to improve the quality of food and hygiene standards at the hostel.

No Response from Authorities Yet

The university and hostel authorities have not yet responded to the students’ complaints, but the students are hoping for a quick resolution.

Key Points: