North India

I don’t consume beef, proud to be Hindu, says Kangana Ranaut

Setting aside rumours and saying she is proud to be Hindu, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday clarified that she “doesn’t consume beef”.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
I don’t consume beef, proud to be Hindu, says Kangana Ranaut
I don’t consume beef, proud to be Hindu, says Kangana Ranaut

Mandi: Setting aside rumours and saying she is proud to be Hindu, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday clarified that she “doesn’t consume beef”.

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut visits new Parliament building; praises PM Modi
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

“I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me,” she said in a post on X.

“I have been advocating and promoting yogic and ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” she added.

Earlier, a controversy erupted after Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s offensive social media post about actor-turned-politician Ranaut. Later the Congress leader said that someone with access to her social media accounts had posted the objectionable content.

The BJP last week lashed out at Maharashtra leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar over his remarks claiming Ranaut had written on X that she liked and ate beef, and that the BJP has now given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button