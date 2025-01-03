Ice Hockey League to Begin in Leh with 10 Men’s and 5 Women’s Teams

Leh: The second edition of the Ice Hockey League is set to take place in Ladakh from January 4 to 13 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium. This year’s league will feature 10 men’s teams and five women’s teams competing for top honors.

Building on the Success of the Inaugural Edition

After the success of the inaugural edition, which attracted 6,000 spectators, the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) 2025 aims to continue the momentum by bringing together local talent from across Ladakh. The league will consist of 30 matches, including 23 men’s games and 10 women’s games, spanning over a period of 10 days.

Tournament Format and Structure

In the men’s category, the 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The women’s tournament will follow a round-robin format with two groups – three teams in one group and two in the other – with the top teams progressing to the semifinals, culminating in the finals on January 12. The men’s championship final will take place on January 13.

Community Engagement and Winter Sports Development

The league aims to engage the community and encourage players to stay active during the winter months, following the Losar festivities. It is part of Royal Enfield’s Social Mission in Ladakh, designed to showcase local talent and foster the development of ice hockey in the region.

Extensive Training and Scouting Camps

In preparation for the league, Royal Enfield conducted training and scouting camps in various locations across Ladakh, including Drass, Zanskar, Nubra, Kargil, Shakar Chiktan, Leh, and Changthang. The camps were overseen by coaches who received specialized training in Delhi under the mentorship of Darryl Easson, an IIHF-certified coach-instructor with experience coaching national teams in the UK and Hungary.

Teams Competing in the League

Men’s Teams:

Changla Blasters

Kangs Sing

Zangskar Chadar Tamers

Maryul Spawo

Shakar Chiktan Royals

Sham Wolves

Purig Warriors

Changthang Shans

United Nubra

Humas Warriors

Women’s Teams:

Maryul Spamo

Sham Eagles

Changla Lamo

Skara Chiktan Queens

Humas Queens

The league promises to bring excitement, community spirit, and a chance to showcase the best ice hockey talent from Ladakh.