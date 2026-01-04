Telangana Shocker: Illegal Animal Blood Racket Exposed, Police Seize 180 Packets from Mutton Shop

Medchal, Telangana: In a shocking incident, Keesara Police busted an illegal animal blood collection racket operating from a mutton shop in Satyanarayana Colony under the limits of Keesara Police Station. Acting on credible early-morning inputs, police raided the shop and seized 180 packets of animal blood, exposing a disturbing operation linked to laboratory use.

Blood Collected From Goats and Sheep

According to officials, the raid was conducted at Sonu Chicken and Mutton Shop located on Road No.13 in Satyanarayana Colony, Nagaram area of Medchal District.

During the inspection, police found that:

Blood was being collected from goats and sheep

The blood was stored in packets (around 130–180 bags recovered)

The operation was carried out inside the mutton shop itself

Blood Supplied for Laboratory Use

Preliminary investigation revealed that the collected animal blood was being transported and sold to a private firm in Kachiguda, where it was allegedly used to prepare sheep blood agar plates commonly used in laboratories.

Police sources said the activity was being done without proper authorization, raising serious concerns over public health, animal welfare, and food safety.

Shop Owner and Fake Veterinary Doctor Held

The police detained:

The mutton shop owner

A fake veterinary doctor allegedly involved in the operation

A criminal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine:

The scale of the racket

Whether similar operations are running elsewhere

The end users of the illegally collected blood

Handed Over to GHMC and Veterinary Department

After the seizure, the accused were handed over to:

GHMC officials

Veterinary Department authorities

for further legal and departmental action as per norms.

Serious Health Concerns

Officials warned that unregulated collection and sale of animal blood can pose serious risks. Reports indicate that some people falsely believe animal blood can cure diseases, leading to illegal and unsafe practices.

Police have assured strict action against anyone found violating animal welfare and public health laws.

