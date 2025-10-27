IMD issues orange alert for three Maharashtra districts, moderate rain and thunderstorm likely

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three Maharashtra districts and predicted moderate spells of rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning as well as likely gusty winds reaching 30-40 km per hour from Monday till Tuesday, the Weather department said in a press statement. The three Maharashtra districts which have been issued an orange alert are Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, the statement said on Sunday.

From Sunday at 8:30 p.m. till Monday till 8:30 a.m., for the Dhule district, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds flowing at a speed of 40-50 km per hour at isolated places, while on Tuesday, Dhule will very likely experience light to moderate rain/thundershowers. From Monday at 8:30 a.m. till Tuesday till 8:30 p.m., for the Nandurbar district, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds flowing at a speed of 40-50kmph at isolated places.

From Monday at 8:30 a.m., for the Nashik district, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds flowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places. While on Tuesday till 8:30 a.m., the IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds flowing at a speed of 40-50kmph at isolated places. The IMD also announced on Sunday that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall to several districts of West Bengal between October 28 and 31.

A depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system, which was centred near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E as of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (October 25), moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the past six hours. At present, it lies about 550 km west of Port Blair, 850 km east-southeast of Chennai, 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and around 890 km southeast of Kakinada.

The IMD has forecast that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning (October 27). The storm is expected to gain strength as it moves northwestwards and later north-northwestwards, turning into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning (October 28). The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for relief and essential supplies in pre-cyclone preparedness for Cyclone Montha. State Civil Supplies Minister N. Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.

“The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action taken report detailing the pre-cyclone preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha, ensuring readiness before landfall,” Manohar said in an official statement late on Saturday. The weather department has issued rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Cyclone Montha will start bringing light to moderate rain in some south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly, from October 27, the IMD said on late Sunday in a bulletin. Heavy rain will occur at one or two places in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad between October 28 and October 31, it said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several districts of Andhra Pradesh in view of the severe cyclonic storm expected to form in the Bay of Bengal. The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Red alerts have been issued for several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore.