India Accuses Pakistan of Harboring Terror Groups at UNSC Meeting

United Nations: India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, strongly condemned Pakistan’s support for terrorism during a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting chaired by China. Harish’s comments came in response to remarks made by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Ishaq Dar, who discussed the Jammu and Kashmir region during the open debate on ‘Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance’ held on Tuesday.

Harish stated that Pakistan has become the “global epicenter of terrorism,” harboring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities, including groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Harkat Ul Mujahidin. He further emphasized the “supreme irony” of Pakistan claiming to be at the forefront of the fight against terrorism while supporting cross-border terrorism and sheltering these groups.

Pakistan’s Support for Terrorism Denounced by India

The Indian envoy’s retort highlighted that Pakistan is providing state support to cross-border terrorism, underlining that India has long been a victim of these acts, with terror groups operating freely on Pakistani soil. Several Pakistan-based terrorist entities, including those linked to JeM and other militant groups, are listed under the UN Security Council’s 1267 Al Qaida Sanctions Committee, which mandates asset freezes, arms embargoes, and travel bans for these individuals and organizations.

Harish also criticized China’s repeated obstruction of proposals submitted by India and its allies, like the US, to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN. He asserted that there is no justification for terrorism, regardless of its form, type, or political motive.

Jammu and Kashmir: India Reaffirms Sovereignty

During the session, Harish also reinforced India’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an integral and inalienable part of India. He accused Pakistan of occupying parts of the region illegally and spreading misinformation. Harish pointed to the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in September and October of the previous year, where the people voted in large numbers, showing their commitment to democracy.

India Accuses Pakistan of Harboring Terror Groups at UNSC Meeting

He emphasized, “The choice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong, unlike in Pakistan.” Harish urged the Council to refrain from wasting time on Pakistan’s unfounded claims and instead focus on addressing terrorism.

India’s firm position at the UNSC underscored its ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and defend its territorial integrity, while also calling for a unified stance against terror activities worldwide.