Sports

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to bag Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup

Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women's T20 U19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Safiya Begum22 December 2024 - 15:15
India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to bag Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup
India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to bag Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup

Kuala Lumpur: Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women’s T20 U19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

 On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 52 off 47 balls (5×4, 2×6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

 The biggest partnership in Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad — a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.

 India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.

 Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44 for two in the seventh over.

 However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.

 Brief scores:

 India: 117/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4/32) beat Bangladesh: 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Ayushi Shukla 3/17, Sonam Yadav 2/13, Parunika Sisodia 2/12).

Tags
Safiya Begum22 December 2024 - 15:15

Related Articles

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United aim to regain form against struggling Hyderabad

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United aim to regain form against struggling Hyderabad

22 December 2024 - 16:07
G Trisha, spinners star as India win inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup title

G Trisha, spinners star as India win inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup title

22 December 2024 - 12:16
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid Model Confirmed, India vs Pakistan Match on this Date

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid Model Confirmed, India vs Pakistan Match on this Date

21 December 2024 - 19:06
Hyderabad CM Cup 2024: District Swimming Championship Winners Revealed

Hyderabad CM Cup 2024: District Swimming Championship Winners Revealed

21 December 2024 - 18:00
Back to top button