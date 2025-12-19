India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-1 in Ahmedabad

India registered a commanding 30-run victory over South Africa in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad, sealing the T20I series 3-1 in emphatic fashion. A powerful batting display followed by disciplined bowling helped India dominate the contest and end the series on a high note.

The match witnessed fireworks from India’s middle order and a match-winning spell from the spin department.

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya Power India to 231

India posted a massive total of 231 for 5 after being put into bat, thanks to brilliant half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

Key highlights of India’s innings:

Tilak Varma: 73 runs off 42 balls

73 runs off 42 balls Hardik Pandya: 63 runs off 25 balls

63 runs off 25 balls Fourth-wicket partnership: 115 runs

India total: 231/5 in 20 overs

Hardik Pandya smashed one of the fastest half-centuries by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls, while Tilak Varma anchored the innings with confident stroke play. Early contributions from Abhishek Sharma (34) and Sanju Samson (37) also gave India a strong platform.

South Africa’s Chase Falters After Strong Start

Chasing a stiff target of 232, South Africa started well with Quinton de Kock leading the charge.

South Africa batting highlights:

Quinton de Kock: 65 off 35 balls

65 off 35 balls Dewald Brevis: 31 off 17 balls

The visitors were well placed at 118 for 1, but the momentum shifted dramatically once wickets began to fall in quick succession.

Varun Chakravarthy Turns the Game Around

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered a match-winning spell, finishing with 4 wickets for 53 runs, breaking the backbone of South Africa’s batting.

Key bowling performances:

Varun Chakravarthy: 4/53

4/53 Jasprit Bumrah: 2/17

2/17 Hardik Pandya: 1 wicket

Varun removed key batters Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira on consecutive deliveries, swinging the match firmly in India’s favour. South Africa eventually finished at 201 for 8, falling short by 30 runs.

Series Ends 3-1 in India’s Favour

With this victory, India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-1, showcasing depth in batting, variety in bowling, and strong all-round performances. Despite skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s lean run with the bat, India’s overall team effort proved too strong for the visitors.