India Begin Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 Campaign with 5-0 Win Over Macau

Qingdao (China): India kicked off their campaign in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 with a commanding 5-0 victory over Macau in Group D at the Qingdao Sports Centre Conson Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The dominant win not only gave India a strong start but also confirmed their progression to the knockout stage. As the 2023 bronze medallists, India will now face South Korea in their second group-stage match on Thursday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

Also Read: DMK Likely to Nominate Kamal Haasan for Rajya Sabha Seat

India’s Strong Start: Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath Lead the Charge

National Games mixed doubles gold medallists Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath kicked off India’s dominant performance with a 21-10, 21-9 win over Macau’s Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi in the opening mixed doubles match.

Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod Seal the Win for India

Lakshya Sen then extended India’s lead to 2-0 with a convincing 21-16, 21-12 victory over Pui Pang Fong in the men’s singles. Malvika Bansod followed suit, confirming India’s qualification for the knockout stage with a 21-15, 21-9 win over Chan Hao Wai in the women’s singles.

Doubles Dominance: MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty

India fielded a scratch doubles combination of MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty, who made light work of Macau’s pairing of Pui and Vong Kok Weng, winning 21-15, 21-9 to take a 4-0 lead.

Women’s Doubles Completes the Sweep

The women’s doubles pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly put the finishing touches on India’s dominant victory with a 21-10, 21-5 triumph over Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa, completing the 5-0 scoreline.

India’s Performance in the Previous Edition

India’s campaign in the last edition of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship ended with a 2-3 loss to China in the semifinals, but they returned home with their first-ever medal—a bronze—from the continental tournament.

Result: India bt Macau 5-0

Satish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath bt Leong Iok Chong/Ng Weng Chi 21-10, 21-9

Lakshya Sen bt Pui Pang Fong 21-16, 21-12

Malvika Bansod bt Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9

MR Arjun/Chirag Shetty bt Pui Chi Chon/Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9

Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly bt NG Weng Chi/Pui Chi Wa 21-10, 21-5