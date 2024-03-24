INDIA bloc to hold protest rally on Mar 31 against Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi: The opposition alliance on Sunday announced that it will hold a mega rally on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan here in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing a joint press conference with Congress, AAP Leader Gopal Rai said, “To strengthen and expand the fight against dictatorship, we have decided that on 31st March, Sunday, at 10 AM, whole of Delhi will gather at Ramlila Maidan. It will be the Maha rally of the INDIA alliance.”

He further urged the nation to join the protest stating,” Those who trust this Constitution and democracy, must come to Ramlila Maidan at 10 AM on 31st March…”

“The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect the constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire opposition, PM Modi is misusing central agencies, buying MLAs and they are being threatened to join BJP,” he said.

Those people who are not ready to be sold, bow down, fake cases are being registered against them, AAP leader added.

Congress Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “Maha rally will not be political but a call to save the country’s democracy and raise the voice against Centre.”