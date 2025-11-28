India delivers 73 tonnes of life-saving medical aid to Afghanistan

Kabul/New Delhi: Reaffirming its steadfast support for the Afghan people, India on Friday delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Afghanistan to help meet healthcare needs.

“Augmenting Afghanistan’s healthcare efforts. India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul to cater to urgent medical needs. India’s unwavering support to the Afghan people continues,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, held a meeting in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

“Pleased to meet Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi this evening. Discussed ways to strengthen our trade, connectivity and people to people ties. Reiterated India’s support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier this month, India delivered food items to the families affected in Afghanistan due to the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces.

“Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake,” the MEA posted on X.

India’s assistance came after more than 20 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck areas of northern Afghanistan.

On October 10, India delivered additional food supplies to Afghanistan for the people affected by the earthquake, as part of its humanitarian assistance.

“India has delivered additional food supplies as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the earthquake,” Jaiswal said on X.

On the same day, EAM Jaishankar also met his Afghan counterpart, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi. The two leaders held discussions on India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity-building, among other issues.

EAM Jaishankar noted that Muttaqi’s visit to India marked an “important step” in advancing bilateral ties. He also announced the handing over of five ambulances to Afghanistan.