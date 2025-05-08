India Launches Artillery Attack on Pakistan’s Sialkot Bajwat Sector in Response to Cross-Border Strikes

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply late Thursday as the Indian Army launched an artillery assault on the Sialkot Bajwat Sector in Pakistan. The move came in retaliation after multiple unprovoked attacks from Pakistan targeted Indian cities including Jammu, Srinagar, Rajouri, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

Indian Air Defence Systems Intercept Incoming Missiles

According to defence officials, Pakistani drones and missiles were launched across the Line of Control (LoC) and international border, primarily aimed at military installations and civilian areas. However, the Indian Integrated Air Defence System successfully intercepted and neutralised the majority of these aerial threats, preventing large-scale damage or casualties.

Sialkot Sector Comes Under Fire from Indian Forces

In a strong and swift response, Indian forces targeted Pakistan’s Sialkot Bajwat Sector using precision artillery fire. Reports suggest the Pakistan Army is currently retaliating, but the extent of damage on either side is yet to be confirmed.

Retaliation Follows Operation Sindoor and Previous Provocations

This latest episode comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor, under which India carried out surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Defence analysts note that the artillery engagement marks a further escalation in hostilities, raising concerns over stability in the region.

Government Monitoring Situation Closely

The Indian government has urged the public to remain calm as the situation is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister’s Office. High-level security meetings are ongoing in New Delhi to assess the next steps.