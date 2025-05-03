India-Pakistan Tensions Soar as Islamabad Conducts Missile Launch

On May 3, 2025, Pakistan’s military announced a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers. The launch, conducted as part of “Exercise INDUS,” aimed to validate the missile’s advanced navigation system and maneuverability.

Senior military officials and scientists witnessed the test, which was carried out to ensure operational readiness. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to credible deterrence and national security.

India Decries Pakistan’s Missile Test as Provocative Amid Kashmir Tensions

In response, India labeled Pakistan’s missile test as a “reckless act of provocation” and a “dangerous escalation” following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths. India accuses Pakistan of involvement, a claim Islamabad denies. The situation has led to heightened border skirmishes and a diplomatic crisis, with both nations expelling diplomats and imposing trade and travel bans.

Global Community Urges De-escalation Amid Nuclear Concerns

The international community, including the United States and the United Nations, has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Efforts to mediate and de-escalate the situation are ongoing, with global powers urging both sides to engage in dialogue to prevent further conflict.

