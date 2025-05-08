India vs Pakistan Military Showdown: If War Breaks Out, Who Will Dominate?

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, which resulted in the killing of 100 terrorists on Pakistani soil, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically. The air is thick with the threat of a full-scale military conflict, and while India has asserted its military might with precision strikes, Pakistan is reportedly preparing to retaliate.

While the outcome of a war seems predictable to many, analysts caution against underestimating Pakistan, which continues to invest in key defence areas. Here’s a comparative analysis of the military strength of both nations, based on data from GlobalFirepower.com and international defence sources.

Global Power Index Ranking

India ranks 4th globally in military power (2025).

ranks globally in military power (2025). Pakistan stands at 12th position.

Defence Spending

India : Spent $86 billion in 2024 (2.3% of GDP).

: Spent in 2024 (2.3% of GDP). Pakistan: Spent $10.2 billion in 2024.

Personnel Strength

India : 5,137,550 total military personnel.

: 5,137,550 total military personnel. Pakistan: 1,704,000 personnel.

Air Force Capability

India : 2,229 military aircraft.

: 2,229 military aircraft. Pakistan : 1,399 aircraft.

: 1,399 aircraft. Helicopters : India (899), Pakistan (373).

: India (899), Pakistan (373). Attack Helicopters: India (80), Pakistan (57).

Ground Forces

Combat Tanks : India (3,151), Pakistan (1,839).

: India (3,151), Pakistan (1,839). Battle Tanks (Total) : India (4,201), Pakistan (2,627).

: India (4,201), Pakistan (2,627). Armored Vehicles : India (148,594), Pakistan (17,516).

: India (148,594), Pakistan (17,516). Self-propelled Artillery : India (100), Pakistan (662).

: India (100), Pakistan (662). Towed Artillery : India (3,975), Pakistan (2,629).

: India (3,975), Pakistan (2,629). Mobile Rocket Projectors: India (264), Pakistan (600).

Naval Strength

Coastal Coverage : India: 6,100 km with 293 naval vessels . Pakistan: 1,046 km with 121 vessels .

: Aircraft Carriers : India (2), Pakistan (0).

: India (2), Pakistan (0). Submarines : India (18), Pakistan (8).

: India (18), Pakistan (8). Destroyers : India (13), Pakistan (0).

: India (13), Pakistan (0). Frigates : India (14), Pakistan (9).

: India (14), Pakistan (9). Corvettes : India (18), Pakistan (9).

: India (18), Pakistan (9). Patrol Vessels : India (135), Pakistan (69).

: India (135), Pakistan (69). Mine Warfare Vessels: Pakistan (3), India (0).

Strategic Infrastructure

Airports : India (311), Pakistan (116).

: India (311), Pakistan (116). Merchant Marine Ships : India (1,859), Pakistan (60).

: India (1,859), Pakistan (60). Ports & Terminals: India (56), Pakistan (3).

Nuclear Arsenal

According to ICANW (2023):

India : Spent $2.7 billion , holds 180+ nuclear weapons .

: Spent , holds . Pakistan: Spent $1 billion, holds 170+ nuclear weapons.

Summary

India significantly outpaces Pakistan in personnel, air power, naval strength, and defence infrastructure. However, Pakistan maintains a sizeable artillery force and rocket systems, and its nuclear capability remains a serious factor in strategic calculations.

While India holds a decisive edge militarily, both nations possess enough firepower to cause catastrophic damage. Diplomacy remains critical to avoid further escalation and ensure regional peace.