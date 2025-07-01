Indian Railways Launches ‘RailOne’ Super App: All-in-One Solution for Passengers

New Delhi: In a move aimed at transforming passenger experience, Indian Railways has launched a new all-in-one mobile application, ‘RailOne’, that combines multiple railway services into a single, user-friendly interface. The super app is designed to reduce dependence on multiple applications and simplify train travel for millions of passengers.

RailOne App: Key Features and Services

The RailOne app brings together a variety of essential services under one platform. According to sources from the Ministry of Railways, the app will allow users to:

Book IRCTC reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets

Track PNR status and live train status

Access coach position details

Submit complaints via Rail Madad

Share travel feedback directly with authorities

directly with authorities Use R-Wallet for secure digital transactions

Simplified User Experience and Registration

One of the standout features of RailOne is its clean interface and single sign-on (SSO) capability. Users can log in using their RailConnect or UTSonMobile credentials, reducing the need to manage multiple logins. The app is also accessible to new users with a quick registration process requiring minimal data.

Key Benefits:

Unified access to all Indian Railways services

Reduced phone storage usage

Guest access with OTP-based mobile verification

Easy biometric login and mPIN support

Available on Android and iOS platforms

Replaces Multiple Railway Apps

Previously, Indian Railway passengers had to use multiple apps, such as:

IRCTC Rail Connect – for reserved ticket booking

– for reserved ticket booking UTS on Mobile – for unreserved ticketing

– for unreserved ticketing Rail Madad – for complaints and feedback

– for complaints and feedback NTES – for live train tracking

– for live train tracking IRCTC eCatering – to order meals on trains

With RailOne, all these services are now unified into a single mobile application, making it more convenient for travelers.

Upcoming Major Changes to Train Ticket Booking System

Indian Railways is also rolling out three major upgrades to the train ticketing process, expected to further streamline and improve the reservation system:

1. Advanced Chart Preparation (8 Hours Prior to Departure)

Current charts prepared 4 hours before departure

before departure New policy: Chart preparation to begin 8 hours before

Helps passengers know final status earlier

For morning trains, charts to be finalized by 9 PM the previous day

2. Verified Users for Tatkal Bookings

Starting July 1, 2025 , only verified users can book Tatkal tickets

, only can book Tatkal tickets OTP verification mandatory by end of July

mandatory by end of July Aadhaar or DigiLocker verification required for authentication

3. Enhanced Reservation System by December 2025

CRIS to overhaul the reservation infrastructure

Capacity to handle: 1.5 lakh reservations per minute 4 million enquiries per minute

Interface to support multiple languages

Special features for Divyangjan, students, and patients

Download RailOne App Now

The RailOne app is now available for download on:

With its powerful new features and streamlined services, RailOne is expected to become a central part of every Indian railway traveler’s digital experience.