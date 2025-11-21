India’s 4 New Labour Codes, What Do They Mean for Workers and Businesses?

In a significant push toward strengthening India’s workforce under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government has unveiled a series of labour reforms aimed at improving wages, workplace safety, and social security across multiple sectors. The reforms focus on expanding protections, standardising working conditions, and ensuring that every worker—whether in media, mines, textiles, IT, or hazardous occupations—receives fair treatment and comprehensive welfare benefits.

Expanded Benefits for Audio-Visual and Digital Media Workers

Journalists in electronic media, along with dubbing artists, stunt performers, and other digital workers, will now be covered under enhanced labour protections.

Employers will be required to issue a mandatory appointment letter that clearly states job role, wages, and social security entitlements. Overtime work beyond prescribed limits must be voluntary and paid at twice the normal wage rate.

Welfare Measures for Mine Workers

The Social Security Code now recognises specific commute-related accidents as employment-linked, subject to location and timing conditions.

The Central Government has also notified uniform standards for workplace safety and occupational health in mines.

Mine workers will receive free annual health check-ups, and their working hours have been capped between 8 to 12 hours per day, with a weekly limit of 48 hours to ensure better work–life balance.

Protections for Workers in Hazardous Environments

All workers employed in hazardous occupations will benefit from free annual medical examinations. The government will establish national safety standards to improve conditions in high-risk workplaces.

In a major step toward gender equality, women will now be permitted to work in all types of establishments, including underground mining, heavy machinery units, and other hazardous roles.

Support for Textile Sector Workers

Migrant workers—whether employed directly, through contractors, or self-migrated—will be entitled to equal wages, welfare benefits, and access to PDS portability.

Workers can file claims for pending dues within a period of up to three years, making dispute resolution more flexible. Overtime work will be compensated at double the standard wage rate.

Reforms for the IT Industry

The government has mandated that salaries for employees in the IT sector must be released by the 7th of every month.

Equal pay for equal work has been reinforced, with additional emphasis on increasing women’s participation in the workforce.

Women employees will now be allowed to work night shifts in all establishments, opening the door to higher earning opportunities in the sector.

These reforms collectively mark a major step toward creating a fairer, safer, and more inclusive work environment across India’s diverse industries.