India’s Ambitious TB Mukt Bharat Campaign: 5.63 Crore Screened; 1.59 Lakh New Cases Identified

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced on Friday in Parliament that the Health Ministry’s intensified TB Mukt Bharat campaign has successfully screened 5.63 crore vulnerable people and notified 1.59 lakh new tuberculosis (TB) patients across 347 districts. This campaign, which began on December 7, 2024, aims to eliminate TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

The 100-day campaign is targeting high-priority districts across 33 States/UTs with a focus on the most vulnerable populations. As part of the initiative, a total of 4.94 lakh Ni-kshay shivirs (screening camps) have been organized to detect and diagnose new TB cases.

Key Achievements of the TB Mukt Bharat Campaign

5.63 crore individuals screened in 347 districts .

individuals screened in . 1.59 lakh new TB patients identified.

new TB patients identified. 86,748 new Ni-kshay Mitras registered to support TB patients.

registered to support TB patients. 1.12 lakh food baskets distributed to TB patients and their families.

The Ni-kshay Mitra initiative allows individuals, NGOs, and organizations to provide support for TB patients, such as financial assistance, food, or medicines, for a period of six months or more.

In line with the government’s mission to tackle TB effectively, 38 tribal districts, 27 mining districts, and 46 aspirational districts are among the areas under focus. The health minister emphasized that the campaign follows a comprehensive approach to identify and treat missing TB cases, reduce TB-related deaths, and prevent new infections.

Focus on Vulnerable Populations and Awareness Campaigns

To further support the campaign, outreach camps have been organized to screen high-risk populations. These camps provide X-ray and Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) services through mobile medical vans or nearby health facilities.

Campaign-specific information, education, and communication materials are being disseminated to raise awareness about TB symptoms, prevention, and treatment. Efforts to sensitize local organizations, Panchayati Raj Institutions, schools, self-help groups, and civil society organizations have played a crucial role in spreading awareness.

Long-Term Strategies for TB Elimination

The TB Mukt Bharat campaign is aligned with the government’s long-term strategies for TB elimination, which include:

Mapping vulnerable populations for targeted intervention.

for targeted intervention. Using sensitive diagnostic tools like chest X-rays and NAAT for early detection.

like chest X-rays and NAAT for early detection. Providing differentiated TB care for managing high-risk cases.

Nadda’s Call for Nationwide Support

The health minister stressed that the initiative is fully backed by the central and state governments, with MPs, CMs, and state health ministers being actively involved in its implementation. The 100 Days TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is set to significantly contribute to India’s goal of eliminating TB by 2025, a critical step in achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.

Through these efforts, the government aims to end TB and improve the health and well-being of millions of vulnerable citizens.