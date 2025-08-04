India’s Oval thriller lifts liftsto third in WTC standings

London: India’s thrilling six-run victory over England in the fifth Test at The Oval not only helped them draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 but also gave their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign a much-needed lift.

With this result, India climbed to third place in the WTC standings, having earned 28 points from five matches with a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67.

The win was hard-fought and dramatic. England started the final day needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, but Indian pacers, led by Mohammed Siraj’s five-for, produced a sensational turnaround to snatch their narrowest-ever wins in terms of runs.

It was a significant result for a young Indian side missing senior players, and it came at a time when questions around the team’s transition in Test cricket had been raised.

England, who were in a strong position to close out the series, now find themselves in fourth place on the WTC table with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33. Their position was further impacted by a two-point penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test at Lord’s.

Australia currently lead the standings with 36 points from three matches and a perfect 100 per cent PCT, after completing a 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies. Sri Lanka follows in second place, having collected 16 points from two matches and a PCT of 66.67, courtesy of a 1-0 home series win against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, with one draw and one loss from two matches, sit in fifth place with four points and a PCT of 16.67. The West Indies are sixth, having lost all three of their matches and earned no points so far in the cycle.

New Zealand, Pakistan and defending champions South Africa are yet to begin their WTC 2025–27 campaigns. With several high-profile series lined up in the coming months, the standings are expected to shift quickly – but India’s hard-fought Oval win has given them an ideal platform to build on.