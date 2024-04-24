Indigenous Indian Surgical Robot SSI MANTRA Makes Breakthrough in Pediatric Surgery

Hyderabad: Surgical robotic systems have become synonymous with safe and precise surgical procedures worldwide. While the majority of such systems are developed in Western countries, recent advancements in India’s healthcare technology landscape are reshaping the narrative.

Leading this transformation is the SSI MANTRA, an indigenously developed Indian surgical robotic system spearheaded by Dr. Sudhir Prem Srivastava and his team of young Indian engineers.

Dr. Chandra Mohan Vaddi, Senior Urologist and Managing Director of Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospitals, Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone with the SSI MANTRA robotic system.

In a groundbreaking surgery, Dr. Chandra Mohan successfully performed a robotic Pyeloplasty on a one-year-old infant, marking the first-ever surgery of its kind using a robotic system on such a small patient.

Robotic pyeloplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure for treating ureteropelvic junction obstruction.

It involves using robotic instruments to reconstruct the blocked area, providing enhanced precision and shorter recovery times.

It’s preferred over traditional methods due to its safety and effectiveness in addressing kidney blockages.

The infant, brought to Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital from Bidar, was diagnosed with left kidney swelling due to a significant block at the Uretero-Pelvic Junction during the mother’s pregnancy ultrasound scan.

With severe obstruction evident in the left kidney via a nuclear scan, surgery was recommended to alleviate the condition. The options included open surgery, laparoscopic, or a robotic-assisted approach.

Opting for the SSI MANTRA robotic system offered several advantages, including 3D vision, greater magnification, increased precision with wristed instruments, better access to the target area, minimally invasive techniques, and ergonomic comfort for the surgeon.

Notably, the use of the indigenous SSI MANTRA system made robotic surgery more accessible and affordable, overcoming historical cost barriers associated with imported robotic systems.

Following thorough discussions and with proper consent from the parents, Dr. Chandra Mohan successfully performed the robotic Pyeloplasty with the SSI MANTRA system on the infant.

The operation was a success, and the patient is now ready for discharge, marking a significant milestone in pediatric surgical robotics in India.

Dr. V. Chandra Mohan expressed his optimism about the future of indigenous surgical robotics, foreseeing the SSI MANTRA system as a cost-effective solution that will revolutionize surgical procedures across India, offering safe, precise, and affordable robotic surgeries to a broader segment of the population.

SSI MANTRA – Make in India:

The indigenous Indian surgical robot SSI MANTRA embodies the spirit of the Make in India initiative by showcasing India’s capability to innovate and produce advanced medical technology domestically.

Spearheaded by Dr. Sudhir Prem Srivastava, SSI MANTRA signifies a significant step towards self-reliance in healthcare. Developed by Indian engineers, it exemplifies India’s potential to lead in cutting-edge medical innovations.

By manufacturing SSI MANTRA within the country, India not only reduces dependency on imported medical devices but also fosters economic growth and job creation in the domestic medical technology sector.

Thus, SSI MANTRA contributes substantially to the goals and ethos of the Make in India initiative.

SSI MANTRA is an indigenously developed Indian surgical robotic system spearheaded by Dr. Sudhir Prem Srivastava. The system is designed to assist surgeons in performing complex surgical procedures with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

It incorporates features such as 3D vision, wristed instruments for increased precision, and minimally invasive techniques for reduced patient trauma and faster recovery times.