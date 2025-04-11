Inter Results to Be Released on Saturday April 12, Students Can Check via Website and WhatsApp

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the Intermediate Public Examination results will be released on April 12 Saturday at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the first and second-year Intermediate exams can access their results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Additionally, students can now check their results through WhatsApp by simply sending a “Hi” message to 9552300009. This initiative is part of the government’s effort to provide student-friendly digital services. Minister Lokesh also extended his best wishes to all students awaiting their results.

Over 10.58 Lakh Students Appeared for AP Inter Exams

The Intermediate examinations began on March 1 and were conducted until March 20 across 1,535 centres in the state. On the first day, first-year students wrote their second language exam. A total of 10.58 lakh students took part in the exams. To ensure smooth and transparent conduct, CCTV surveillance was installed at all centres, which were also declared ‘No Mobile Zones’ and linked to higher officials’ offices in real-time.

Evaluation Completed, Results Digitalized

The evaluation process concluded by April 6, followed by 5–6 days of result processing and computerization. Similar to the digital release of hall tickets earlier this year, the AP government is now extending its WhatsApp governance initiative to include the result announcement.

Telangana Inter Results Expected in Last Week of April

Meanwhile, in Telangana, Intermediate exams were conducted from March 5 to March 25. The evaluation is currently underway and, according to officials from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), results are expected to be released in the last week of April. Students can check their scores at tgbie.cgg.gov.in once released.