AP Inter Results 2025: Supplementary Exam Schedule Announced

Amaravati, April 12: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Inter Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd year students. This year, the state has achieved its highest pass percentage in the last 10 years, reflecting a significant improvement in student performance across the board.

Record-Breaking Pass Percentages

In the 1st year, 70% of students successfully cleared the exams, while the 2nd year witnessed an even higher success rate of 83%. Girls once again outperformed boys this year. In the 1st year, the pass percentage among girls was 71%, compared to 64% for boys. In the 2nd year, 81% of girls passed the exams, while 75% of boys cleared them.

Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results on social media platform X, expressing his joy over the remarkable improvement and congratulating students, teachers, and institutions for their collective efforts.

For students who could not clear the regular exams, the AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 offer a second chance. The supplementary exams will be conducted from May 12 to May 20.

Key Details:

Exam Dates : May 12 to May 20, 2025

: May 12 to May 20, 2025 Exam Timings : Morning session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

: Fee Payment Window : Starts: Immediately Last date without late fee: April 15 Final deadline: April 22

:

Students are advised not to lose hope and prepare for the supplementary exams with renewed focus. The Intermediate Board has encouraged all failed students to take this opportunity seriously and improve their results.

Top Performing Districts

As per the board’s report, Krishna, Guntur, and NTR districts topped the charts in both 1st and 2nd year results, setting a benchmark for academic excellence in the state.

Further details on hall tickets and subject-wise supplementary schedules will be available soon on the official BIEAP website.