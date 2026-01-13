Intoxicated man beats father over money dispute in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly launched a life-threatening attack on his 79-year-old father after the latter refused to give him money for alcohol in the Jarimari area of Kurla West in Mumbai.

The accused was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place when the elderly man was returning home after dinner.

The accused son, identified as Mohammad Shahid Yaqub Chaudhary (42), allegedly intercepted his father, Mohammad Yaqub Mohammad Siddique Chaudhary, a resident of Roshan Chawl in the Jarimari area, near Kadri Line Lane.

Police officials said the accused, who was in an inebriated state, began threatening his father and demanded money to buy alcohol and food. When the father refused, the son allegedly started verbally abusing him and then physically assaulted him.

The elderly man fell to the ground during the attack.

The accused then allegedly picked up a stone lying nearby and struck his father forcefully on the left ear, causing severe bleeding.

The victim reportedly lost consciousness at the spot due to the injuries. An eyewitness, identified as Arif, who works at a nearby shop, attempted to intervene, but the accused also threatened him before fleeing the scene.

Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot and alerted the victim’s other son, who rushed there immediately.

The injured elderly man was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was admitted for treatment. Doctors stitched his left ear, and his condition is stated to be stable.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Sakinaka Police registered a case against the accused son on January 12 and initiated an investigation.

The victim informed the police that his son is a habitual alcoholic and frequently quarrels with him over money. He also alleged that the accused had been pressuring him to sell the house and shop.

Police officials said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.