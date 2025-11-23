Investment proposals worth Rs 36,600 cr received during interactive session in Hyderabad: MP CM

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said investment proposals for his state worth Rs 36,600 crore were received during an interactive session held here on Saturday.

The proposals would create 27,800 jobs, he said.

“Rs 36,600 crore worth of investment proposals were received at the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Hyderabad, which will create 27,800 jobs. All investors are welcome in Madhya Pradesh,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read:Houthi court sentences 18 Yemeni UN aid workers to death for ‘spying for Israel’

Describing the response from investors as a big success, he said the state is receiving continuous investment due its encouraging policies.

During the day, Yadav called on his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy at his residence.

Reddy explained the development initiatives of his government, including establishment of Young India Skills University and a sports university, a Telangana government release said.