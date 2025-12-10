IPEMA Links Telangana Rising Global Summit Vision of CM Revanth Reddy to Poultry Sector Growth at IPSACON 2025

Hyderabad: Highlighting Telangana’s innovation-focused agenda under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IPEMA–Poultry India said the momentum generated by the ongoing Telangana Rising Global Summit is reshaping the future of the poultry sector.

Speaking at the 40th Annual Conference and National Symposium of the Indian Poultry Science Association (IPSACON 2025) at PJTSAU, Hyderabad, IPEMA noted that the state’s push for technology, entrepreneurship and research-driven development is positioning Telangana as India’s leading poultry hub. The conference brought together over 400 scientists, policymakers, academicians, industry leaders and students from across the country.

It was organised jointly by the ICAR–Directorate of Poultry Research and IPSA, the event centred on the theme “Flock to the Future: Embracing Technology, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability in Poultry Production for Protein Security in Viksit Bharat.” Senior dignitaries including KVAFSU Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.C. Veeranna and IAS officer Dr. K. Ilambarithi commended Telangana’s rapid growth in poultry production and its contribution to national protein security.

At the inaugural session, IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas echoed the development philosophy shared by CM Revanth Reddy at the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Bayas stressed that the poultry sector must evolve through innovation, scientific engagement and stronger academia–industry partnerships.

He highlighted: The success of the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025. IPEMA’s continuous knowledge-driven initiatives, including technical seminars, Vice-Chancellors’ Meets and youth skill programmes.

The need for science-led growth to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047.

Bayas also extended an invitation to global poultry experts for the 18th Poultry India Expo, to be held from November 25–27, 2026, with Poultry Knowledge Day scheduled on November 24. He said Telangana’s poultry sector, strengthened by proactive government support and rising innovation, is boosting nutritional security and rural livelihoods.

IPSACON 2025 also honoured excellence in poultry science. Dr. V. Ayyagari, former Director of ICAR–DPR, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contributions. Several eminent scientists and IPSA Fellows were recognised for their service to research and sectoral advancement.

IPEMA concluded that sustained research, technology adoption and strong academia–industry collaboration are essential to elevate India’s poultry value chain and position the sector for long-term national growth.