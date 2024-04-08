IPL 2024: Yash Thakur ends Gujarat Titans’ dominance over Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow: Riding on Yash Thakur’s five for 30 and Krunal Pandya’s economical three wickets helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Gujarat Titans, for the first time in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), by 33 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

This was his best IPL figure and also he became the first Indian to take five wickets for LSG. It was also the first win for Lucknow in five outings against Titans

Chasing 164 to win, Lucknow had a steady start with Sai Sudarshan picking up a brace of boundaries in the second over off Naveen-ul-Haq. Mayank Yadav came to bowl the third over and left the field straightaway after completing his first over as he suffered a side strain.

Things aren’t going smoothly for LSG tonight and Sudarshan helps himself to two more fours – driven down the ground and whipped through midwicket – before Shubman Gill gets going with a ramp wide of deep third. Mayank’s pace barely got above 140kph in the first over as he left the field straight after completing his first over.

When it seemed like this chase would be simple, Yash Thakur fires one through Gill and into the timber. Full, straight, and cross-seam, it continued to skid as the captain of the Titans tried to flick across the line and got out at 19. Gill’s team was in a good position at 54 for 1 at the conclusion of the powerplay. M Siddharth struggled to bowl as he crossed the bowling line three times in his second and fifth over of the inning, but managed to give only 12 runs. Sudarshan appeared to be in excellent form as he scored 29 from 18 after the end of the seventh over.

LSG was still in the match, but Ravi Bishnoi had a great return catch to dismiss Titans’ impact sub, Kane Williamson, who chipped one back to the bowler and was out for one from four deliveries. Bishnoi leaped to his right and held out one arm, just hanging on as he banged into the turf. Williamson was undoubtedly the one targeted to lead a modest pursuit on a sticky surface, but he left on a cheap note.

This game took a radical turn as Sai Sudarshan and BS Sharath both holed out in Krunal Pandya’s opening over. Wicketkeeper Sharath, who came in place of Wriddhiman Saha top-edged a sweep to a deep backward square, Bishnoi took another catch, a much simpler catch was on the deep square boundary to remove Sudarshan. Sudarshan departed after scoring 31 off 23 deliveries and was the highest scorer of his side. Krunal ended with three for eleven.

With 72 needed in 36 balls, and with Yash Thakur’s golden arm, LSG were inching to close the match very quickly. After dismissing Gill early in the innings, he returned for his second over and had Rashid Khan (0) chip to cover a slower ball, and Vijay Shankar (17) was caught behind swiping at a short ball. Rahul Tewatia and Spencer Johnson added 24 runs in 17 deliveries for the ninth wicket but Thakur bowling his last over of the spell claimed a five-for giving away 30 runs in 3.5 overs dismissing Tewatia (30) and Noor Ahmad (0).

Earlier batting first on their home ground, Lucknow suffered an early setback as opener Quinton de Kock got out after opening his account with a six to Umesh Yadav. Not a start that Lucknow would have thought of as Umesh was all over the Lucknow batters in the powerplay.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came to bat at number three was the second wicket of Yadav. Umesh bowled a back of a length delivery in the channel, nipping away with the angle and Padikkal was enticed into wafting at it. Padikkal got a thick outside edge and Shankar snaffled it up at wide slip, low to his left. Padikkal got out after scoring 7 runs in 7 deliveries. LSG ended on 47 for 2 after the end of the powerplay as Stoinis and Rahul started building the innings.

Titans came with an attacking bowling plan on a damp pitch which saw an uneven bounce right from the start of the match. They bowled on the hard length and kept the ball away from both batters. Rahul, who loves to play cut and drive shots, suffered difficulties in scoring against Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Mohit Sharma on the other hand mixed his pace well without giving much room to score. It was a good display of bowling from the Titans’ bowlers as LSG after the end of ten overs scored 74 for two with Rahul and Stoinis finding difficulties in scoring boundaries.

From 18 for 2 in the third over, the third-wicket pairing of Rahul and Stoinis had bolted together a stocky partnership worth 73 from 62 balls – but LSG’s skipper departed trying to take on Darshan Nalkande, brought on at fourth change by Titans. Rahul was looking to hit down the ground but it didn’t come on to the bat and he was well held by Rahul Tewatia several yards in from the rope at long-on. A score of 33 off 31, with only three boundaries with a strike rate of 106.45.

Nalkande bowling his second over of the day was welcomed with a six and the fourth went the same way with another clean swing across the line by Stoinis who started changing his gear and scored his first IPL 2024 half-century in 40 deliveries. Nalkande stuck to his guns, however, and made his second breakthrough of the night as Stoinis top-edged a hoick straight up and departed scoring 58 off 43 deliveries. Titans successfully kept a lid on things. It was the second-slowest inning by Stoinis in all the IPL matches in which he has scored 50 or 50 plus.

Noor Ahmed conceded just one boundary from his four overs, which cost 22 runs – he should have had a wicket, too, with Stoinis dropped off a mishit on 43. At the end of 15 overs, LSG were 114 for four and with two new batters in the crease (Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni) it was difficult to reach a good total for LSG. Mohit Sharma conceded 17 runs in his second last over of the spell courtesy of a six by Poorand and back-to-back boundaries by Badoni.

It was Rashid Khan’s first wicket of the evening as after hitting two fours from Mohit Sharma in the previous over, Ayush Badoni attempted a slog-sweep but was only able to pick out deep midwicket. However, as Krunal Pandya was off strike, Pooran was able to finally lay a hand on the champion leg-spinner for the Titans, delivering a huge blow over the leg side. If Sai Sudharsan hadn’t done a great job with the long-on rope, he could have also scored another boundary against Rashid. LSG raised their 150 with an over to go and reached 163 for 7 in 20 overs.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33; Darshan Nalkande 2-21, Umesh Yadav 2-22) beat Gujarat Titans (Sai Sudarshan 31, Rahul Tewatia 30; Yash Thakur 5-30, Krunal Pandya 3-11) by 33 runs.